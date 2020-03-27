Boris Johnson's spokesman says he will self-isolate for 7 days
Comments from Slack
- Will continue to work via videoconference
- Aiming for 10,000 tests per day by Sunday
- UK talking to EU on ventilators, may do bulk purchase
- sees no change to Brexit timetable
- Won't take place in daily press conference
The ventilators story is one that has been doing the rounds. There are reports that the EU was trying to work with Britain early in March on bulk purchases but the UK spiked it because of Brexit politics.