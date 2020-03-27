Boris Johnson's spokesman says he will self-isolate for 7 days

Comments from Slack



Will continue to work via videoconference

Aiming for 10,000 tests per day by Sunday

UK talking to EU on ventilators, may do bulk purchase

sees no change to Brexit timetable

Won't take place in daily press conference

The ventilators story is one that has been doing the rounds. There are reports that the EU was trying to work with Britain early in March on bulk purchases but the UK spiked it because of Brexit politics.

