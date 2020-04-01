Brand new month, brand new quarter

It is time to reign in Q2 2020 in the trading world













Economic data releases will once again matter little in the European morning session today, as the focus remains on headlines and market sentiment more than anything else.





The Fed stepped in once again overnight to soothe dollar funding pressures but let's see if that is enough to keep market participants happy amid ongoing lockdowns all over the world that will still do more economic damage the longer time passes on.





0600 GMT - Germany February retail sales data

The release here largely predates the impact from the virus outbreak, so it matters little to the market at this point in time.





0715 GMT - Spain March manufacturing PMI

0730 GMT - Switzerland March manufacturing PMI

0745 GMT - Italy March manufacturing PMI

0750 GMT - France March final manufacturing PMI

0755 GMT - Germany March final manufacturing PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone March final manufacturing PMI

We already got a good feel of the numbers from the initial releases last week so the final figures should not tell us much of anything new that we don't already know i.e. the European economy is badly hit from the virus outbreak impact. The bigger question for the market is how long will this last instead?





0830 GMT - UK March final manufacturing PMI

The preliminary release can be found here . As this is the final release, it shouldn't tell us much of anything new that we don't already know as the virus fallout continues to weigh on the UK economy as lockdown/containment measures are ongoing.





0900 GMT - Eurozone February unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . This reflects pre-virus conditions in the labour market so it isn't one that the market cares about all too much now.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading!

It was a volatile time yesterday amid month-end and quarter-end flows, but today brings about a fresh whiff of the air in the market as we ditch the past and move on with the new.