Brandenburg November CPI -0.8% vs 0.0% m/m prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 28 November 2019





Prior 0.0%

CPI +1.3% y/y

Prior +1.1%

A bit of a mixed bag in the state readings so far today with Saxony and Brandenburg here showing a mild increase in annual inflationary pressures but readings in Hesse and Bavaria are more subdued instead.





On the balance of things, I'd err more towards either a steady national reading or a slight increase for now - but only because the Saxony report had a skew to the core reading which was more positive.



