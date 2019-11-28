Brandenburg November CPI -0.8% vs 0.0% m/m prior
Latest data released by Destatis - 28 November 2019
- Prior 0.0%
- CPI +1.3% y/y
- Prior +1.1%
A bit of a mixed bag in the state readings so far today with Saxony and Brandenburg here showing a mild increase in annual inflationary pressures but readings in Hesse and Bavaria are more subdued instead.
On the balance of things, I'd err more towards either a steady national reading or a slight increase for now - but only because the Saxony report had a skew to the core reading which was more positive.