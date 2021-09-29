Brandenburg September CPI +4.8% vs +5.0% y/y prior
Latest data released by Destatis - 29 September 2021
- Prior +5.0%
The report is supposed to be released tomorrow alongside the other German state readings but Reuters is detailing the figures a day early.
In any case, the headline reaffirms that price pressures are still elevated in Germany with estimates for consumer inflation tomorrow expecting an increase in annual inflation from August to September. We'll have to see how the other state readings pan out before getting a better sense of what to expect from the national reading.