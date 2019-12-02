Brazil government in touch with the US trade reps on tariffs

Brazilian government is in touch with US trade representatives and other agencies on Trump's moved to restore tariffs on Brazilian steel and aluminum



Brazilian government rejects Trump's claim that it is manipulating its currency



Earlier today Trump restored the tariffs on steel and aluminum from Brazil and Argentina. He announced the actions in a tweet and in doing so, criticized the Fed for not devaluing the dollar by lowering rates and loosening policy.



I guess that might imply that the US is responsible for the Brazilians manipulating their currency lower ; ) Maybe the Pres. should have kept the part about the Fed out of his argument for currency manipulation.









The USDBRL moved took out its 5 year high last week 4.2478 but has moved back below that level today.









There will always be a debate on whether it is manipulation or is the US the economy stronger and therefore demands a higher currency. The year on year growth in Brazil is 1.01% in the 2Q of 2019. THe 3Q estimate is for growth to come in at 1.0% again.







They just released trade data for November which showed a trade surplus (overall) of 3428M which is off the recent low of 1206 in October and off the January high of surplus of 6428M.











