Brazil officials say second Chinese coronavirus vaccine has 78% efficacy rate

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Sinovac Biotech has sold more than 300 million doses of the vaccine, CoronaVac, to the developing world.

  • Test conducted in the state of São Paulo
  • said the inoculation had an efficacy rate of 78 percent
  • The vaccine prevented all participants from developing serious and mild complications from the virus, officials said, calling it a highly effective preventive tool.

78% does not sound that impressive? 

