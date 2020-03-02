Brazil suspected coronavirus cases jump to 433 from 252, three more die in US

More virus news

That jump in the number of cases in Brazil -- even if not confirmed -- is worrisome. It also could put to rest the idea that the virus won't travel in warm climates.





In the US, officials in the Seattle area announced three more deaths due to the virus (Update: minutes later they now say 6 deaths and 18 new cases).







The CDC also confirmed Florida's two presumptive coronavirus cases are positive, Governor DeSantis says, adding that one patient traveled to Italy but that second has not traveled, which increases the likelihood of community transmission





'We do anticipate to see more positive cases in the state of Florida," DeSantis said.

