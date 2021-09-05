Brazil suspends beef exports to China after 2 cases of atypical mad cow disease

China and Hong Kong buy over 50% of Brazilian beef exports.

Brazil discovered two cases of "atypical" mad cow disease in two separate domestic meat plants ( "atypical" means the disease develops spontaneously, not related to eating contaminated foods)

only the 4th and 5th cases of atypical mad cow disease detected in Brazil in 23 years





More from China, ride-hailing (tech) giant Didi has denied media reports about Beijing municipal government-led investment in the firm. Via Bloomberg news.





----

Not related but in other weekend news Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures are preparing to extend COVID19 states of emergency by around 2 weeks. Another 6 prefectures are considering extensions also.

Info via Japanese media.







