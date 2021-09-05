Brazil suspends beef exports to China after 2 cases of atypical mad cow disease
China and Hong Kong buy over 50% of Brazilian beef exports.
- Brazil discovered two cases of "atypical" mad cow disease in two separate domestic meat plants ( "atypical" means the disease develops spontaneously, not related to eating contaminated foods)
- only the 4th and 5th cases of atypical mad cow disease detected in Brazil in 23 years
Info via Reuters reports.
More from China, ride-hailing (tech) giant Didi has denied media reports about Beijing municipal government-led investment in the firm. Via Bloomberg news.
----
Not related but in other weekend news Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures are preparing to extend COVID19 states of emergency by around 2 weeks. Another 6 prefectures are considering extensions also.
Info via Japanese media.