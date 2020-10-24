Brazil will import Chinese-produced coronavirus vaccine Sinovac for trials

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said last week China lacked the creditability to develop a cure for the coronavirus.

Whoops. 

Now a Sao Paulo research centre, partnered with China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, was granted “exceptional” permission to bring six million doses fo the COVID-19 drug into the country for phase three trials.

