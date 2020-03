Bolsonaro tests positive





The Brazilian President dined with Trump on Saturday and now has the virus. He's the first world leaders to officially get it, although Xi was curiously absent for a couple weeks.







A week ago, he called the virus a "fantasy". The reports of notable and famous people getting it aren't a coincidence, it's widespread.





Justin Trudeau from Canada is also in a self-imposed quarantine after his wife got it.





Here's an interesting video from one of the few Americans who have coronavirus. He's struggling.