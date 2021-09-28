BRC calls for government to expand visa offer for truckers to avoid "Christmas disappointment for millions"
There aren't enough drivers to cover the shortfall in transportation/shippingThe British Retailers Consortium is warning that the public may face an impending Christmas disappointment this year as businesses will not be able to have sufficient inventory to meet demand, urging for the government to take action.
The consortium is calling for lawmakers to rapidly expand the size and scope of the visa scheme for truckers in all retail sectors in order to avoid the situation outlined above.
