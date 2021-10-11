BRC sales data shows weaker performance - fuel shortage cited

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

BRC Sales like-for-like for September -0.6% /y 

  • expected 0.3% y/y, prior 1.5%

  • like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size.

Total sales +0.6% y/y 
  • prior +3% y/y

The British Retail Consortium said retail spending lost more momentum last month:

  • "There are signs that consumer confidence is being hit as the fuel shortages, combined with wetter weather, had an impact in the second half of the month"
  • "This had a bigger effect on large purchases such as furniture and homeware." 

The fuel shortage referred to is in relation panic-buying of fuel in September due to a shortage of tanker drivers leading to disruption of supplies.  

Separate data from card payments firm Barclaycard:
  • spending on fuel +11% in September 2020 y/y, the largest rise in over 2 years
  • overall consumer card spending +13.3% compared to the same period in 2019
More info via Reuters:
  • Almost half of Barclaycard's respondents reported seeing empty spaces on the shelves, reflecting the shortage of truckers, and 18% said they found it harder than usual to find fresh fruit and vegetables. 
  • Nine out of 10 respondents were concerned about the impact of inflation on their household finances


