BRC sales data shows weaker performance - fuel shortage cited
BRC Sales like-for-like for September -0.6% /y
expected 0.3% y/y, prior 1.5%
like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size.
Total sales +0.6% y/y
- prior +3% y/y
The British Retail Consortium said retail spending lost more momentum last month:
- "There are signs that consumer confidence is being hit as the fuel shortages, combined with wetter weather, had an impact in the second half of the month"
- "This had a bigger effect on large purchases such as furniture and homeware."
The fuel shortage referred to is in relation panic-buying of fuel in September due to a shortage of tanker drivers leading to disruption of supplies.Separate data from card payments firm Barclaycard:
- spending on fuel +11% in September 2020 y/y, the largest rise in over 2 years
- overall consumer card spending +13.3% compared to the same period in 2019
More info via Reuters:
- Almost half of Barclaycard's respondents reported seeing empty spaces on the shelves, reflecting the shortage of truckers, and 18% said they found it harder than usual to find fresh fruit and vegetables.
- Nine out of 10 respondents were concerned about the impact of inflation on their household finances