UK data - BRC Sales like-for-like for July +4.7% y/y (prior 6.7%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size.

  • Total sales up 6.4% y/y (the three-month average is 14.7%)
Helen Dickinson, BRC’s chief executive: 
  • “July continued to see strong sales, although growth has started to slow. The lifting of restrictions did not bring the anticipated in-store boost, with the wet weather leaving consumers reluctant to visit shopping destinations.”
--- 
Data also from BarclayCard on July consumer spending, +11.6% compared with July of 2019

Raheel Ahmed, Barclaycard’s head of consumer products:
  • “July’s major sports fixtures and the heatwave kept the nation in good spirits, providing more reasons to celebrate together, and giving the entertainment industry its long-awaited boost back into growth.
  • “While some sectors took a small step back as the post-lockdown ‘honeymoon’ period cooled, July was a positive month overall. However, with inflation expected to rise, it will be interesting to see how this impacts consumer spending behaviour over the coming months.”

