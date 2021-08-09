UK data - BRC Sales like-for-like for July +4.7% y/y (prior 6.7%)
The like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size.
- Total sales up 6.4% y/y (the three-month average is 14.7%)
Helen Dickinson, BRC’s chief executive:
- “July continued to see strong sales, although growth has started to slow. The lifting of restrictions did not bring the anticipated in-store boost, with the wet weather leaving consumers reluctant to visit shopping destinations.”
---
Data also from BarclayCard on July consumer spending, +11.6% compared with July of 2019
Raheel Ahmed, Barclaycard’s head of consumer products:
- “July’s major sports fixtures and the heatwave kept the nation in good spirits, providing more reasons to celebrate together, and giving the entertainment industry its long-awaited boost back into growth.
- “While some sectors took a small step back as the post-lockdown ‘honeymoon’ period cooled, July was a positive month overall. However, with inflation expected to rise, it will be interesting to see how this impacts consumer spending behaviour over the coming months.”