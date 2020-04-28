BRC UK shop prices (April) -1.7%, y/y (prior -0.8%), largest fall since January 2017

British Retail Consortium data for April 2020

Non-food prices in April were 3.7% lower than a year before, the sharpest drop since the survey began in 2006

biggest fall in sales since December 2008



Food price inflation rose to its highest since June 2019 at 1.8% in April, up from 1.1% the month before.





Shop prices overall fell by 1.7%, the largest decline since January 2017.





BRC comment

"With lockdown effectively closing the high street, non-food retailers are reliant on online sales and prices have fallen as they look to sell stock"s



