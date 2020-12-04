Brexit: A deal is reportedly "imminent", expected by the end of the weekend barring any last-minute breakdown

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters reports, citing an EU official on the matter

The headline here is sending the pound higher, with cable rising to a session high of 1.3494 from around 1.3450. The story also says that the EU stands firm on state aid demands, but it is all semantics really if they can come to a broader agreement of sorts.

As mentioned earlier here, the details will eventually matter when they surface but in the meantime, it is all about the emotion and headline risks.
