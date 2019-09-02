Brexit: A number of Tory MPs said to be unperturbed by Johnson's deselection threats

This pertains to the no-deal bill vote that is almost certainly set to be tabled when parliament returns tomorrow

According to Sky News' deputy political editor:





"Tory rebels They are confident of around 19 rebels with perhaps half a dozen on top of it - which wd mean defeat for government >> how will gvt respond. This is fuelling some election talk inside Whitehall, tho absolutely no confirmation from No10 who haven't commented yet"





"By my current tally, there are at least 16 Tory MPs who have privately or publicly confirmed they are undeterred by the de-selection threats and will vote on no deal bill"

Remember, by deselecting even just one Tory MP, Boris Johnson would be effectively throwing away his working majority in parliament and that in my view highly raises odds of an early election before 31 October.







Latest news now is that Johnson has called for a Cabinet meeting later today at 1600 GMT before addressing Tory MPs thereafter.

Meanwhile, The Guardian's chief political correspondent adds to this: