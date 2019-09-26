Brexit - Another UK car producer to halt production, lay off workers in November

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An ICYMI from overnight news out of the UK - Jaguar Land Rover will join BMW and Toyota in shutting down for a week in November 

  • Jaguar Land Rover is the biggest car manufacturer of the three
  • Shutting down all four of its factories
Chief Executive Ralf Speth 
  • "We cannot think about it, we just have to do it" 
  • "I need 20 million parts a day and that means I have to make commitments to my suppliers, I have to have every and each part available and I have to have it just in time," 


Meanwhile, 
An ICYMI from overnight news out of the UK - Jaguar Land Rover will join BMW and Toyota in shutting down for a week in November 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose