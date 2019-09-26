Brexit - Another UK car producer to halt production, lay off workers in November
An ICYMI from overnight news out of the UK - Jaguar Land Rover will join BMW and Toyota in shutting down for a week in November
- Jaguar Land Rover is the biggest car manufacturer of the three
- Shutting down all four of its factories
Chief Executive Ralf Speth
- "We cannot think about it, we just have to do it"
- "I need 20 million parts a day and that means I have to make commitments to my suppliers, I have to have every and each part available and I have to have it just in time,"
Meanwhile,