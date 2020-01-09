Brexit (anyone remember this?) update - exit bill passes all stages of Commons
With Boris Johnson now governing with a majority the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill passed the House of Commons
All lower house stages are now complete, and the Bill is off to the upper house (Lords)
The long awaited certainty has taken Brexit pretty much out of the immediate headlines. The path ahead for the UK is not necessarily smooth, there are gnarly negotiations yet to come on the trade agreement with Europe.
Luckily this promise from BJ was bullsh** (or a figure of speech if you prefer).