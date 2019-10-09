Brexit: Barclay and Barnier reportedly said to have working lunch tomorrow

Reuters reports, citing a European diplomat on the matter







Just one to take note of but don't get your hopes up. Cable sits near 1.2250 currently after fading some of its earlier gains in the past hour from a high of 1.2291.

Says that UK Brexit secretary, Stephen Barclay, will be meeting up with EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, for lunch tomorrow to check if there is any more flexibility on the UK side for a Brexit deal to be done.