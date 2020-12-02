Brexit: Barnier briefing reportedly an exercise to calm nerves on state of negotiations

Reuters reports, citing an EU diplomat on the matter

Some EU member states becoming jittery as Brexit endgame nears

Barnier briefing was to calm nerves in Paris and elsewhere that he will continue to defend core interests, including that on fisheries

Just more colour to the Barnier news earlier, which isn't all too different as suggested here





Some member states were, mainly France, were afraid that Barnier may give up too much leeway in trying to get a deal so Barnier assuring them that there is a chance of a no-deal is perhaps to appease EU envoys for the most part i.e. political pandering.





But as mentioned earlier, we'll only know for sure in the coming days.



