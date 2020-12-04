Brexit: Barnier not returning to Brussels, to remain in London instead

Latest update on the Brexit front via Sky News' political editor, Beth Rigby

NEW: Barnier has been expected to return to Brussels today to brief EU ambassadors on talks but he is now NOT returning to Brussels but will remain in London. If he briefs ambos later will be done of video link

Honestly, I don't see this as much of a game changer. The talks are going to be dragged into the weekend and Barnier staying in London means that they will also continue with talks today rather than waste a day of him traveling back and forth.





As mentioned in the tweet, he could easily just brief EU ambassadors via video conference.



