Brexit: Barnier reportedly cancels briefings to EU side planned for next week

BBC political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, reports

"Barnier has cancelled briefings to EU side - planned for Tues night and then Weds lunchtime - only a hint, but perhaps a good sign that negotiators are churning through the obstacles to a deal, working not briefing!"







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Another way to look at it is that there is seemingly a lack of progress, so negotiators are having to need another week to work through things and there is no real update to brief the EU side from Barnier's perspective. Again, it is all conjecture at this stage.

The pound is getting a slight uptick on this but just be mindful that the development above doesn't really add a lot of colour to how things are going in negotiations currently. It is mostly just her interpretation of the matter, not evidence that there is progress.