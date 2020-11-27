Brexit: Barnier reportedly told EU envoys he cannot say at this stage if a deal is possible

Reuters reports, citing an EU diplomat on the matter

So, pretty much the same as how things were last week then. The key thing to watch today is whether or not Barnier will be attending the talks in London and there still isn't much on that as of yet. The pound is still keeping steady with cable at 1.3380 currently.
