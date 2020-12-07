Brexit: Barnier reportedly told EU envoys that there is no deal yet

Barnier says that the three key outstanding issues remain open





There's been plenty of mixed signals from different sources through the weekend but ultimately there doesn't seem to be much concrete evidence suggesting that a deal is imminent yet. But where there's smoke, there's fire so that is something to consider.





Cable still keeping a little lower on the day at 1.3414 but off earlier lows of 1.3360.





Reuters reports with the headlines, citing an EU source on the matter.