Brexit: Barnier said to have got green light to go into "intense negotiations" with the UK

The Guardian and Reuters both reporting the same story





I reckon the headline here is in part helping to give the pound an added lift over the past 15 minutes but it's really all about the overwhelming optimism that a deal is coming.







Until we hear of something that will put a dent in that optimism, there's really no point in trying to pick a top in the pound rally. Up, up, and away we go...

Says that Barnier has gotten the green light from EU27 member states to enter into "intense"/"tunnel" negotiations with the UK.