Brexit: Barnier said to have got green light to go into "intense negotiations" with the UK
The Guardian and Reuters both reporting the same storySays that Barnier has gotten the green light from EU27 member states to enter into "intense"/"tunnel" negotiations with the UK.
I reckon the headline here is in part helping to give the pound an added lift over the past 15 minutes but it's really all about the overwhelming optimism that a deal is coming.
Until we hear of something that will put a dent in that optimism, there's really no point in trying to pick a top in the pound rally. Up, up, and away we go...