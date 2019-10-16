Brexit: Barnier said to have told EU commissioners that he is optimistic of getting a deal done today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The pound moves back higher on the headline here

This comes from a tweet by RTE political editor, Tony Connelly:

"BREAKING: Michel Barnier has told EU Commissioners he is optimistic of getting a deal done today, @rtenews understands"
However, the full thread makes a mention that there are still outstanding issues yet to be resolved and it could go right down to the wire. Adding that Barnier will still brief EU ambassadors later today at 1400 CET.

Cable has moved back up on the headline above, rising to 1.2770 from 1.2730 levels earlier. We're going all over the place in trading today.


