Brexit: Barnier told EU envoys that three main issues still unresolved, deal hangs in the balance

Bloomberg and Reuters both reporting





Differences still persist on three main issues (fisheries, governance, level playing field)

Brexit deal hangs in the balance

Says that there may be a no-deal Brexit outcome

The pound is dragged lower on the headlines here as cable takes a quick trip lower from 1.3440 to 1.3353 before bouncing to 1.3370-80 levels now upon testing its 100-hour moving average at 1.3358.





The situation isn't much changed from the start of the week but the lack of progression after another week of talks is perhaps the concerning part.





That said, it remains to be seen how much of this continues to be some form of political theater and how much of it may be true at the end of the day.



