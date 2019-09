Brexit: Boris Johnson has tabled motion to hold a general election

A standard motion has been tabled, which means he needs two-thirds majority







The magic number is 434 votes (out of 650 votes) and given that opposition lawmakers aren't biting the hook, it looks like Boris Johnson's motion is set for defeat later today. That could possibly build some added positive into the pound in the near-term. The magic number is 434 votes (out of 650 votes) and given that opposition lawmakers aren't biting the hook, it looks like Boris Johnson's motion is set for defeat later today. That could possibly build some added positive into the pound in the near-term.







ForexLive

However, as mentioned here , it doesn't mean that a disaster has been averted whatsoever. The threat of a no-deal Brexit is still ever present.

Here's what the two main event in the Commons look like today: