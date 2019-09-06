Brexit: Boris Johnson wins English court ruling on parliament prorogation

A whole lot of confusion as the pound jumps up and then back down

That is a bit of a surprise as Miller and Major win the ruling to block the prorogation of parliament by Boris Johnson set for next week. Do take note that that the ruling here (High Court) will be appealed no doubt and this will bring the matter to the Supreme Court.









Wires initially reported that Boris Johnson lost the English court ruling and that saw the pound move higher with cable jumping to 1.2320 from 1.2290 but that was quickly corrected a few minutes later to reflect that he has lost the ruling instead.





Cable back down to 1.2293 currently as this was the expected outcome considering that any court rulings against the prorogation are seen as a long shot to succeed.



