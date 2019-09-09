Brexit: Boris Johnson reportedly would not win an election outright

Sky News reports, citing polling and modelling discussed by senior figures in the government





Based on that, Johnson wouldn't be able to secure an outright majority - requires at least 325 seats - and that would mean more parliamentary gridlock when push comes to shove.







ForexLive

In short, the projected outcome above is worse than the support Theresa May gathered during her time and heightens the prospects of an electoral pact between the Tories and Nigel Farage's Brexit Party if we do get an election.

The above take is from Jason Stein, Amber Rudd's (who resigned over the weekend) former special adviser, and suggests that the Tories are "looking at picking up roughly 295 to 300 seats" based on polling carried out in the last two weeks.