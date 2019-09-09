Brexit - Boris Johnson says he will not ask for another delay

Says he will not ask for another Brexit delay

Says let the people decide if they want to delay Brexit

ps. Seeking a delay, if no deal can be reached, has been signed into law by the Queen. So BJ needs a deal or to resign (if he is to keep his word, that is).





This is all from the debate on an election.

Corbyn adds he will not vote for an election until 'no deal' exit is off the table. Corbyn merely emphasising what parliament has already agreed upon.



