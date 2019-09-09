Brexit - Boris Johnson says he will not ask for another delay
Says he will not ask for another Brexit delay
- Says let the people decide if they want to delay Brexit
ps. Seeking a delay, if no deal can be reached, has been signed into law by the Queen. So BJ needs a deal or to resign (if he is to keep his word, that is).
This is all from the debate on an election.
- Corbyn adds he will not vote for an election until 'no deal' exit is off the table. Corbyn merely emphasising what parliament has already agreed upon.