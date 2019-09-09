Brexit - Boris Johnson says he will not ask for another delay

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Says he will not ask for another Brexit delay

  • Says let the people decide if they want to delay Brexit 
ps. Seeking a delay, if no deal can be reached, has been signed into law by the Queen. So BJ needs a deal or to resign (if he is to keep his word, that is).

This is all from the debate on an election.
  • Corbyn adds he will not vote for an election until 'no deal' exit is off the table. Corbyn merely emphasising what parliament has already agreed upon.   

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose