Brexit catch-up: What's happening now?

Who to blame if and when everything falls apart?

This continues to look like an unstoppable force versus an immovable object kind of thing. Boris Johnson is hoping for the European Union (more like Ireland) to move on the backstop issue but that is just not happening - as expected since many months ago.





Just like we were back then, we're not any closer to striking a deal now as the clock continues to run down ahead of the European Council meeting at the end of next week as well as the 31 October Brexit deadline.





For a bit of a refresher (for my benefit as well, heh), let's take a look at how things are panning out going into the European morning today:









To top it all off, the UK parliament will be prorogued up until 14 October (Queen's speech) but it's not like that matters all too much at this point.





To cut short, a Brexit deal continues to look like a long shot at this point and that has put some pressure on the pound recently.





The most plausible option looks to be an extension - which Johnson continues to play coy on - into an election but the worst-case scenario for the pound is a no-deal outcome.





Cable is trading ~1.22 currently but the latter will certainly put a further dent in the quid easily below 1.20 in the short-term.





Meanwhile, although a general election presents more uncertainty down the road, I reckon an extension in itself will lend a relief rally for the pound before things settle down yet again and that will be something to watch out for over the next few weeks.



