Brexit catch up - Where are we at after the weekend?
Latest Brexit news
- PM Johnson is willing to go to the Supreme Court in order to avoid having to write a letter asking for a delay to Brexit. At present the Benn Act requires Johnson to ask the EU for a delay if one is not secured prior to around 17/18 October.
Crunch week for Brexit negotiations and we should get some GBP volatility, so be prepared.
- Johnson says we will have either a new deal, or a no deal, but will not endorse delay
- Johnson wanted to talk about the Irish backstop proposal over the weekend but EU Commission didn't see more discussions as useful at this stage
- France's Macron said that the EU will decide at the end of the week whether a Brexit deal is possible
- Senior UK Gov't figures are reported to consider a series of proposals to sabotage EU's trcuture if Brussels does not agree to a new deal or lets UK PM Johnson leave the Bloc without one - plans under consideration are to include blocking the EU's 2021-2027 budget which is due to be agreed early 2020