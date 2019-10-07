Brexit catch up - Where are we at after the weekend?

Latest Brexit news
  • Johnson says we will have either a new deal, or a no deal, but will not endorse delay
  • Johnson wanted to talk about the Irish backstop proposal over the weekend but EU Commission didn't see more discussions as useful at this stage
  • France's Macron said that the EU will decide at the end of the week whether a Brexit deal is possible
  • Senior UK Gov't figures are reported to consider a series of proposals  to sabotage EU's trcuture if Brussels does not agree to a new deal or lets UK PM Johnson leave the Bloc without one - plans under consideration are to include blocking the EU's 2021-2027 budget which is due to be agreed early 2020
Crunch week for Brexit negotiations and we should get some GBP volatility, so be prepared.
