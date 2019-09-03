Brexit: Corbyn said to propose extension "mechanism" to get Labour MPs to vote for general election

Says The Sun political editor, Tom Newton Dunn, citing a senior Labour source

"Interesting. A senior Labour source close to Corbyn tells me he still wants his MPs to vote for an October 14 general election tomorrow, but with a 'mechanism' attached to lock in an A50 extension to avoid No Deal. Is one actually possible?"

I'm not even sure how that would work to be honest.





As mentioned since yesterday, there is a bit of a divide within the Labour party as Corbyn is saying that they want to go for a general election. However, there are some quarters who want to prioritise avoiding a no-deal Brexit first before heading to the polls.





Essentially, such a "mechanism" will kill two birds with one stone but if anything else, it just reveals the kind of separation within the ranks in the Labour party and that isn't a confident sign going into any elections.



