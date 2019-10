Court decision announced

GBPUSD down on the announcement. Currently at 1.2311 . The trade out of this would have been long GBP if Johnson was to be forced to get an extension. In the ruling, there is an expectation that Johnson 'knows' he must comply with the Benn extension. so we may see GBP rally anyway from here (but not with the conviction we would have had if the court had decided to 'force' Johnson's hand).