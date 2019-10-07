Trade with Top Brokers
The strongest currency this week is the JPY. The weakest is the CAD.
The S&P and Nasdaq move toward upside MA targets, but well off earlier week lows.
EURUSD back to the chop-chop. For the week, the bottom was a good technical bottom.
European shares rebound and recover some of the week's declines
AUDUSD extends to a new session high
ECB and FOMC meeting minutes are due this week
Its time for the daily reminder - China on holidays, no CNY mid rate setting today
Bitcoin - weekend update, back under 8K USD
Fed's George (Q&A): Consumers have been confident, if this diminishes might rethink on rates
Fed's George says if data points weaker easier policy may be appropriate