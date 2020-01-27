Brexit: David Frost to lead UK team on future relationship talks

Confirmed by UK PM spokesman, James Slack





UK will engage with EU like any other diplomatic partner

Tim Barrow will become the UK ambassador to the EU

Do be reminded that the UK will officially leave the EU on 31 January i.e. this Friday. The transition period for the departure will be until the end of the year, in which both sides will seek to negotiate a future trade relationship as the terms of divorce.





For some context, Frost was the UK's Brexit 'sherpa' and went to Brussels occasionally to try and appease the relationship between the two sides from time to time.



