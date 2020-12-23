Brexit deal 'in sight' - report

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

UK and EU officials are hoping to wrap up a Brexit deal today or tomorrow but there's a problem with electric car batteries, according to a report in The Sun that says the deal is "in sight".

The report is helping to boost GBP further.

One UK source said "no white smoke just yet but they turned up with matches today."

Another source added: "we're not far off"

But in the small print of the deal, the UK wants terms that would allow British manufacturers to use imported Chinese batteries in electric cars shipped to the continent.

However Brussels say this is unacceptable, as they're planning a ban on the use of all power units from abroad starting in 2027.

Cable continues to run and has broken the weekly high:
