Brexit deal "likely within hours" as other reports say ministers told a deal is done

The nightmare could be over

It's been five years of non-stop Brexit in the UK but we may finally be at the finish line. Robert Peston from ITV reports that ministers are hearing that a deal has been agreed.







Meanwhile, the Guardian reports that a "deal appears likely to be announced within hours"





A meeting of EU ambassadors has been pencilled in for Christmas Eve to start the ratification process. Sources in Brussels and London confirmed they believed the talks were now coming to a successful conclusion.



A final call is believed to be scheduled for today.





Without time to formally ratify the deal before the new year, both sides have agreed to a "provisional application" on Jan 1, the report says.





More from the BBC:



