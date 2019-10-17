Whispers: Brexit deal said to have been reached

The pound has moved higher as several news sources are tweeting that a Brexit deal has been done





"BREXIT - white smoke from the Berlaymont...."

From The Telegraph's Brussels correspondent:





"Looks like the Brexit deal has been done."

Reuters is also adding to that a Brexit deal has been struck, citing a EU official on the matter. Cable is making fresh highs now of 1.2890 as more and more reports are picking up on the headlines above.

Update: A couple of sources are chiming in and saying that the DUP is also on board with the arrangement though they are citing EU sources on the matter. Meanwhile, others are also saying that a withdrawal by 31 October looks to be on track.





From The Times' Brussels correspondent: