Brexit - Decision on legality of UK PM Johnson's shutting down parliament as early as Friday

Decision on legality of UK PM Johnson's shutting down parliament as early as Friday

The Supreme Court hearings to rule on Boris Johnson's proroguing of parliament will run until Thursday.

A verdict could come, at the earliest, on Friday.

Background:
  • BJ has suspended, parliament for five weeks, through to October 14.
  • Scotland's highest court ruled the suspension unlawful
  • a week earlier the High Court of England and Wales said the matter was political and not one for judicial interference
  • Both cases are now going before the Supreme Court, the highest court in the UK.

If the ruling is against BJ and it comes on Friday I suspect we'll be back into full Brexit mayhem next week
 :-D 

