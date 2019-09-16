Brexit - Decision on legality of UK PM Johnson's shutting down parliament as early as Friday
The Supreme Court hearings to rule on Boris Johnson's proroguing of parliament will run until Thursday.
A verdict could come, at the earliest, on Friday.
Background:
- BJ has suspended, parliament for five weeks, through to October 14.
- Scotland's highest court ruled the suspension unlawful
- a week earlier the High Court of England and Wales said the matter was political and not one for judicial interference
- Both cases are now going before the Supreme Court, the highest court in the UK.
If the ruling is against BJ and it comes on Friday I suspect we'll be back into full Brexit mayhem next week
:-D