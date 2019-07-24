Brexit - despite the bluster UK PM BJ is most likely to settle for another extension

Boris Johnson has wrangled his way into becoming the UK's Prime Minister. Congratulations are of course due!

Now the gnarly bit begins, what to do about that pesky Brexit problem?

I came across this interesting note from Nordea , who reckon another extension is the most likely outcome.

we still find another extension likely

The reason is simple. If BoJo does not seek an extension, it will end up with a general election in which he will most likely lose his newly found power.

when BoJo finds out that it is not possible to deliver a "new deal" within a few months and a no-deal is unlikely without triggering a general election, then why not ask for more time to either try to negotiate a deal while keeping the PM post

So all in all, an extension remains our main scenario …. We expect an extension until March 2020.





