Brexit: "Difficult to imagine" EU decision on extension today - senior officials

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Friday October 25 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday October 24 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday October 23 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday October 22 at the 10am NY cut
-
CFTC Commitments of Traders: Pound shorts haven't been squeezed...yet
Central Banks
-
ECB's Wunsch: Sept package means Lagarde does not have to make decisions in first few meetings
-
Economists cut euro area inflation and economic outlook - ECB survey
-
Here's a call for the RBA to slash rates further, then begin QE
-
Another piece suggesting the BOJ will leave policy unchanged next week
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0749 (vs. yesterday at 7.0727 )