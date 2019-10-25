Brexit: "Difficult to imagine" EU decision on extension today - senior officials

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters with the headline, citing senior officials familiar with the matter

Says that the EU is likely to wait until Monday before giving their verdict on the extension request. I think this was very much well telegraphed to markets yesterday so we just have to continue to sit in limbo for the time being.
