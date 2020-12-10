Brexit dinner reportedly leaves no-deal outcome looking more likely
Bloomberg reports, citing officials with knowledge of the discussions
The report says that the UK and EU are on course to reach a conclusion without a trade deal barring any last-minute intervention. Adding that both sides expressed concern yesterday that it may be impossible to reconcile the differences.
As such, that is leading to a no-deal scenario being the likely outcome but still, both sides are working to spend the coming days in search of a breakthrough.
The pound is being pressured further on the day, with cable slipping to fresh lows of 1.3267 as the support region around 1.3290-00 starts to give way.