Brexit dinner reportedly leaves no-deal outcome looking more likely

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Bloomberg reports, citing officials with knowledge of the discussions

The report says that the UK and EU are on course to reach a conclusion without a trade deal barring any last-minute intervention. Adding that both sides expressed concern yesterday that it may be impossible to reconcile the differences.

As such, that is leading to a no-deal scenario being the likely outcome but still, both sides are working to spend the coming days in search of a breakthrough.

The pound is being pressured further on the day, with cable slipping to fresh lows of 1.3267 as the support region around 1.3290-00 starts to give way.

