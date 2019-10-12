Brexit: DUP deputy warns that Boris Johnson's Brexit deal "cannot work"

Nigel Dodds says UK must stay in full UK customs union







The DUP's Nigel Dodds has rejected the proposed "double customs" Brexit solution.





"It cannot work," he said. "Northern Ireland must stay in a full UK customs union, full stop."







He told Italy's La Repubblica that he considers mooted proposals unrealistic.





"Northern Ireland must stay in a full UK customs union. PM Johnson knows that," he said.





This could potentially unwind GBP gains as there are many Conservative MPs who have said they won't support a Brexit deal unless the DUP is on board.





That said, Dodds said that he is still waiting for more clarity, so the door certainly isn't shut here.



