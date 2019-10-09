Brexit: DUP said to have already shot down latest EU concession offer

Steven Swinford, deputy political editor at The Times, tweets

"DUP already rejecting latest offer from EU

Sammy Wilson, DUP Brexit spokesman: 'It will go nowhere. The Govt in Westminster will not accept it, we will not accept it,

'I don't think anyone who looks at it with any kind of objectivity at all will say it's an improved offer' "
Is anyone really surprised by all of this? As mentioned here, the offer isn't exactly what Boris Johnson (and the DUP) really wants right now but it's just about enough to potentially shift the blame back to the UK side if things end on a sour note.

