Brexit: DUP said to have privately accepted Boris Johnson's customs proposals

According to Laura Hughes, political correspondent at the FT









The pound briefly moved higher on the headline but it may not be as clear cut as made out to be in my view.





The sticking point noted above (the main issue of consent) may yet come back to bite at the UK government in negotiations later on but this could represent a significant shift - by namesake only - if proven to be true.





Cable rose to highs around 1.2780 levels before moving back lower now to 1.2750-60 levels as optimism remains tepid for the time being. Let's wait and see if we will get any official word from the DUP themselves later on.





But there is still a major sticking point over a potential mechanism to give Northern Ireland democratic consent over any special arrangements.