Brexit: DUP not on board with with current suggestions on customs, consent

DUP cannot support Brexit offer 'as things stand'

Says that there is lack of clarity on VAT

Says will continue to work with the government

That is what has brought the pound lower over the past 15 minutes as cable dips back under 1.2800 to a low of 1.2750 earlier.





It's pretty much crunch time now for Boris Johnson as he goes to Brussels while at the same time is trying to sort out the mess back at home.





The full statement:



