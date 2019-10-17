Brexit: DUP said to reiterate no change to their earlier position

A couple of news sources are picking up on this





That is putting a bit of a cap on pound gains for now as cable backs off after hitting a high of 1.2990 moments ago.





The news of the Brexit deal isn't just contained in the pound as it is spilling over to weakness in the yen as risk assets surge higher on the day. US 10-year yields are up by ~5 bps now as USD/JPY climbs to 108.90.