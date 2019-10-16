Brexit: DUP talks with government said to continue later today

The Brexit mess looks set to get even messier as the clock winds down









According to BBC political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, there is "no sense of an imminent breakthrough" just yet and other sources are reporting similar sentiment that there are still gaps and the DUP feels that more is needed for them to fully get on board.





Meanwhile, the 1922 committee meeting has been brought forward to 1530 GMT as sources are saying that it could free up time for Boris Johnson to dash over to Brussels in order to secure any last-minute agreement.





Brexit talks are happening all over the place so just keep your eyes and ears peeled for any potential headlines during the day.

